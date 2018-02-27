Let's Fix This FREE Spay/Neuter Event to be Held March 2nd and 3rd at Locations In and Around Southern Dallas for Pets of People Living in 23 Southern Dallas Zip Codes
WHAT: The Let’s Fix This FREE Spay/Neuter Event will be held on March 2nd and 3rd. During the event, The SPCA of Texas and Spay Neuter Network, along with support from Operation Kindness, will offer FREE spay or neuter surgery, microchipping and vaccinations to pets of people living in 23 Southern Dallas zip codes.
WHO: For pets of people living in 23 Southern Dallas zip codes, including: 75116, 75134, 75203, 75207, 75208, 75210, 75211, 75212, 75215, 75216, 75217, 75223, 75224, 75226, 75227, 75228, 75232, 75233, 75236, 75237, 75241, 75249, 75253
WHEN: Friday, March 2nd and Saturday, March 3rd, 2018
WHERE/HOW:
Kiest Park location – first come, first served
3080 S Hampton Rd, Dallas, TX 75224
Client check-in at 7:30 and 8:30 a.m.
Client pick-up at 3:30 and 4:30 p.m.
Four stationary clinics – by appointment
SPCA of Texas’ Mary Spencer Spay/Neuter and Wellness Clinic
4830 Village Fair Drive, Dallas, TX 75224
To make an appointment, visit https://www.spca.org/spayneuterappt
or call 214-742-7722
SPCA Of Texas’ Myron K. Martin Spay/Neuter and Wellness Clinic
2400 Lone Star Drive, Dallas, TX 75212
To make an appointment, visit https://www.spca.org/spayneuterappt
or call 214-742-7722
Spay Neuter Network
Crandall: 102 E Trunk St, Crandall, TX 75114
Dallas: 2223 S Buckner Blvd #203, Dallas, TX 75227
To make an appointment, visit http://spayneuternet.org/dallas-clinic/
or call 972-472-3500
WHY: The goal of the event, of the entire Let’s Fix This program, is to help improve the quality of life, safety and health for tens of thousands of pets and people living in Southern Dallas through free spay/neuter, vaccinations and microchipping of pets and helping families be in compliance with City of Dallas codes relating to pets. Further, this program will drastically reduce the number of roaming dogs and prevent millions of dogs from being born to be euthanized or die on the streets, plaguing people simply trying to be outside with their families.