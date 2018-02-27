Let's Fix This FREE Spay/Neuter Event to be Held March 2nd and 3rd at Locations In and Around Southern Dallas for Pets of People Living in 23 Southern Dallas Zip Codes

WHAT: The Let’s Fix This FREE Spay/Neuter Event will be held on March 2nd and 3rd. During the event, The SPCA of Texas and Spay Neuter Network, along with support from Operation Kindness, will offer FREE spay or neuter surgery, microchipping and vaccinations to pets of people living in 23 Southern Dallas zip codes.



WHO: For pets of people living in 23 Southern Dallas zip codes, including: 75116, 75134, 75203, 75207, 75208, 75210, 75211, 75212, 75215, 75216, 75217, 75223, 75224, 75226, 75227, 75228, 75232, 75233, 75236, 75237, 75241, 75249, 75253



WHEN: Friday, March 2nd and Saturday, March 3rd, 2018



WHERE/HOW:

Kiest Park location – first come, first served

3080 S Hampton Rd, Dallas, TX 75224

Client check-in at 7:30 and 8:30 a.m.

Client pick-up at 3:30 and 4:30 p.m.



Four stationary clinics – by appointment



SPCA of Texas’ Mary Spencer Spay/Neuter and Wellness Clinic

4830 Village Fair Drive, Dallas, TX 75224

To make an appointment, visit https://www.spca.org/spayneuterappt

or call 214-742-7722



SPCA Of Texas’ Myron K. Martin Spay/Neuter and Wellness Clinic

2400 Lone Star Drive, Dallas, TX 75212

To make an appointment, visit https://www.spca.org/spayneuterappt

or call 214-742-7722



Spay Neuter Network

Crandall: 102 E Trunk St, Crandall, TX 75114

Dallas: 2223 S Buckner Blvd #203, Dallas, TX 75227

To make an appointment, visit http://spayneuternet.org/dallas-clinic/

or call 972-472-3500



WHY: The goal of the event, of the entire Let’s Fix This program, is to help improve the quality of life, safety and health for tens of thousands of pets and people living in Southern Dallas through free spay/neuter, vaccinations and microchipping of pets and helping families be in compliance with City of Dallas codes relating to pets. Further, this program will drastically reduce the number of roaming dogs and prevent millions of dogs from being born to be euthanized or die on the streets, plaguing people simply trying to be outside with their families.